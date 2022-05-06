Asian American Heritage Month Special Highlights Achievement, Resilience in DC Area

NBC4 is celebrating Asian-American Pacific Islander culture and heritage around the D.C. area.

Saturday at 9:30 a.m., we’re kicking off AAPI month with a half-hour special highlighting people who are making a difference at home and around the world.

News4’s Eun Yang and Aimee Cho will introduce you to inspiring moms, artists, scientists — and survivors.

Cho will take a deeper dive into how victims of anti-Asian attacks in the D.C. area are doing, and the District’s “The Hate Stops With Us” campaign.

You can watch on News4 or here, and we’ll post the special here once it airs.