Our Latest Redskins Week 1 Roster Predictions

After weeks of training in Richmond and three games that count for film work but not the result, the Washington Redskins’ summer essentially concludes with Thursday’s preseason finale at Tampa Bay. This game is for the backups and those battling for roster spots. Essentially, so is this 53-man roster projection.

Injuries could certainly change forecasts and some competitions hinge on Thursday’s performance. With that said, here’s our latest Week 1 roster predictions. For the sake of transparency, let’s add links to the pre-training camp projections and a recent roster numbers take. All NFL teams must trim rosters to 53 by Sept. 2.

Quarterbacks (3) – Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld

• Is Sudfeld playing for his roster spot Thursday? Probably not. The Redskins should know what they have in the 2016 sixth-round pick. However, Sudfeld hasn’t shown much and certainly hasn’t played like a potential first round pick, Doug Williams. Yet the Redskins may be inclined to keep a third QB in general with Cousins entering free agency in 2018. That’s if they don’t need the roster spot elsewhere or think Sudfeld clears waivers and then joins the practice squad.

Running backs (4) – Robert Kelley, Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson, Mack Brown

• Kelley fended off the raw Perine and solidified his hold on the starter’s role throughout the summer. Brown’s work on special teams may keep him on the roster. He’s also practice squad eligible and the Redskins haven’t exactly been featuring him much in preseason. Speaking of featuring, the Redskins should give Matt Jones 20+ touches Thursday to boost his trade value. Otherwise, Scot McCloughan’s crush is getting cut.

Wide receivers (5) – Jamison Crowder, Terrelle Pryor, Josh Doctson, Ryan Grant, Maurice Harris

• Doctson’s hamstring injury that’s kept him out of two of the three-preseason games could dictate whether five or six are kept for Week 1. Knee issues limited Harris throughout the summer, but he played Sunday and gives the Redskins another big target on the outside. Even if the meh Brian Quick remains in their plans, cutting him before Week 1 avoids guaranteeing his veteran contract for the season. Sixth-round pick Robert Davis looks the part. Curious that he only received one snap in Thursday’s national TV game. Perhaps the Redskins hoped to hide the kid from the other 31 teams so they can stash on the practice squad.

Tight ends (4) – Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

• Reed returned from a lengthy toe injury and there’s always the fear of another concussion, which is why keeping four tight ends seems likely. Derek Carrier is one of the four best tight ends on the roster. Sprinkle is the biggest of the bunch and a 2017 draft pick. With a nod toward youth, size and no immediate need with Reed back, Sprinkle gets the gig.

Offensive line (8) – Spencer Long, Chase Roullier; Brandon Scherff, Shawn Lauvao, Kyle Kalis; Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsheke

• Long’s recovery timeline from recent arthroscopic knee surgery is key. If not ready for Week 1, the Redskins must add another center option. Otherwise the only real intrigue is seemingly between Kalis and fellow undrafted free agent Tyler Catalina for the backup guard spot. Both have clearly passed holdover Arie Kouandjio.

Defensive line (6) - Terrell McClain, Stacy McGee, Jonathan Allen, Ziggy Hood, Anthony Lanier, Matt Ioannidis

• Phil Taylor season-ending quad injury ruined one of the summer’s best feel-good stories, but also re-opened the nose tackle dilemma. Perhaps McGee and Hood handle. Maybe the Redskins keep Joey Mbu or A.J. Francis. Best guess: They wait to see which veterans hit the open market.

Linebackers (9) – Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith, Ryan Anderson, Junior Galette, Chris Carter; Zach Brown, Mason Foster, Will Compton, Martrell Spaight

• Losing Trent Murphy for the season hurts the cause, but Galette’s return from back-to-back Achilles tears softens the pass-rushing blow. There are several interesting options at ILB including Nico Marley, Josh Harvey-Clemons and Zach Vigil, but Spaight’s aggressive tackling gives him the edge.

Cornerbacks (6) – Josh Norman, Baushaud Breeland, Kendall Fuller, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, Joshua Holsey

• Wait, is this now the strongest unit on the roster? Norman is a Pro Bowl talent. Breeland rocked against the Bengals. Fuller regained the slot corner role. Dunbar has game. Moreau, Washington’s third round pick, is impressing in coverage and special teams. Holsey kept up his sleeper status all summer.

Safety (5) – D.J. Swearinger, Su’a Cravens, Will Blackmon, Deshazor Everett, Montae Nicholson

• This unit hasn’t been helpful for years, but the aggressive combination of Swearinger and Cravens has promise. Cravens’ injury absence has allowed Everett to show he’s more than just a special team force. In other years, undrafted free agent Fish Smithson makes the roster. Only way that happens this time is if the Redskins decide they prefer youth over 32-year-old Blackmon. Unlikely, but dudfon’t rule that out.

Specialists (3) – Dustin Hopkins, Tress Way, Nick Sundberg

• Nothing to see here barring injury or the unforeseen Thursday night.

