Neil Gorsuch has been confirmed by the Senate to the Supreme Court, ending a bruising political fight that lasted weeks.

The newest Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch, is likely to have an immediate effect on one of the court's most important cases after he's sworn in Monday, NBC News reported.

He'll bring the court back to full strength for the first time since Antonin Scalia died 14 months ago, and will be on the bench to hear the final 13 cases of the term.

Freedom of religion is the focus of a case to be heard April 19, a challenge to laws in more than half of U.S. states that prohibit tax dollars from going to support churches.

Challengers argue that's discrimination, though the states say the prohibition prevents government from meddling in religious affairs.

Republicans Clear Way For Gorsuch Confirmation