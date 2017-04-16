McCain: North Korea Could Be Trump's First 'Real Test' as President | NBC4 Washington
McCain: North Korea Could Be Trump's First 'Real Test' as President

    The U.S. military says North Korea launched a missile Sunday morning, which blew up almost immediately after launch. President Trump was briefed, and a senior White House official says there are no indications Vice President Pence will change plans to visit South Korea Sunday. NBC's Janis Mackey Frayer in Seoul, South Korea, has more on the failed launch.

    (Published Sunday, April 16, 2017)

    Amid evidence of a failed missile test in North Korea, Sen. John McCain said Sunday morning that "this could be the first test, real test, of the Trump presidency," NBC News reported.

    McCain, R-Ariz., said on "Meet the Press" that China's "control over the North Korean economy" will be key in how the world addresses rising tensions with the dictatorship.

    "It may be part of the overall new relationship, but China is the key," McCain told Chuck Todd.

    North Korea's attempted missile launch failed "almost immediately, U.S military officials told NBC News, but McCain said tensions with the country are nevertheless "very serious."

    Published 2 hours ago
