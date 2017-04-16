Amid evidence of a failed missile test in North Korea, Sen. John McCain said Sunday morning that "this could be the first test, real test, of the Trump presidency," NBC News reported.
McCain, R-Ariz., said on "Meet the Press" that China's "control over the North Korean economy" will be key in how the world addresses rising tensions with the dictatorship.
"It may be part of the overall new relationship, but China is the key," McCain told Chuck Todd.
North Korea's attempted missile launch failed "almost immediately, U.S military officials told NBC News, but McCain said tensions with the country are nevertheless "very serious."
