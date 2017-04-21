Facebook Killer's Ex-Girlfriend Was Stunned to See Video | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Facebook Killer's Ex-Girlfriend Was Stunned to See Video

Steve Stephens was tracked down in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, after killing a 74-year-old man at random

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Ruby Godwin-Fisher, sister of shooting victim Robert Godwin Sr., talk about the pain of losing her brother on Easter Sunday. "That was a coward's way," Godwin-Fisher said of Steve Stephens taking his own life. 

    (Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017)

    When Steve Stephens shot and killed an elderly man at random in Cleveland Sunday, he blamed his ex-girlfriend, who now tells NBC News she was stunned and devastated as she watched the man she'd loved boast on Facebook of targeting people because of her.

    The woman, whom NBC News isn't naming because police haven't released her identity, said in an extensive interview that she and Stephens had recently been looking for wedding rings. But he suddenly called her on Saturday to tell her to "throw away his stuff" because the relationship was over.

    Top News: Tear Gas and Demonstrations in Venezuela

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    A day later, he killed Robert Godwin, 74, and posted video of the attack to Facebook. Stephens was tracked down in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and he killed himself as state police pursued him.

    The ex-girlfriend, a 42-year-old social worker, said "my mouth fell open" as she watched her Stephens stream live video from in front of her workplace Sunday, saying "this is where [she] works" and outlined his plans.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices