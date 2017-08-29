Woman Poured Urine on Metrobus Driver's Head, Police Say - NBC4 Washington
Woman Poured Urine on Metrobus Driver's Head, Police Say

    Metro Transit Police

    Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who poured a cup of urine over the head of a Metrobus driver Saturday evening. 

    The woman was getting off the X2 bus at Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue about 6:15 p.m. when the driver told her to have a nice day, Metro Transit Police say. 

    The suspect asked the driver if he was talking to her and the driver said, "Yes," according to police.

    Then, the woman took out a purple cup and poured urine on the driver's head. 

    Police have released surveillance photos of the woman. Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 301-955-5000.

    Published 2 hours ago
