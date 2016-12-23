It’s time to ring in the New Year, so why not make it fun?

Leave 2016 behind with these dining options, parties, clubs and family-themed events in the D.C. area:

DINING

Enjoy these dining deals on New Year’s night, ranked by price. The cheapest deals are listed towards the top while the pricier menus are at the bottom:

Declaration

Join recent Food Network "Chopped" champion Demetrio Zavala at Declaration in the Shaw neighborhood for two New Year’s Eve menus. A 3-course meal will cost you $35 while a 4-course meal will run $45.

Teddy & the Bully Bar

Teddy & the Bully Bar is offering dining, entertainment, party favors and a champagne toast during its New Year's Eve event. Guests can enjoy a 5-course meal for $50 or a 6-course meal for $70.

Slate Wine Bar and Bistro

Slate’s 5-course meal is $60, plus an additional $30 for wine pairings. Reservations at the Glover Park restaurant are available starting at 5 p.m.

Ambar

Savor unlimited plates of Ambar's signature Balkan cuisine as you ring in the new year. The restaurant, located on 8th Street in Southeast, offers three different seating options, ranging in price from $69 to $99.

Lincoln

Lincoln restaurant on Vermont Avenue NW, the sister restaurant to Teddy & the Bully Bar, will also be offering dining and entertainment for $70 per person.

Whaley’s DC

Whaley’s in Southeast D.C. is offering a 4-course meal for $75 on New Year’s Eve. Guests can enjoy the seafood-packed menu as they celebrate the new year.

Rastika

If Indian food is your favorite, try Rastika for New Year’s Eve. The restaurant has two locations in D.C.-- one on D Street NW and one on New Hampshire Avenue NW. The restaurant's special NYE dinner costs $85.

Boqueria DC

If you’re looking for unlimited tapas and drinks, Boqueria is the place for you. Earlier seating is $90 per person and later seating is $135 per person.

Chez Billy Sud

Feeling French? Enjoy a dinner straight from southern France at Georgetown’s Chez Billy Sud. The three course meal costs $95 per person.

DBGB Kitchen and Bar

Meat lovers will appreciate the carnivorous selection at DBGB on H Street NW. The NYE gala menu begins at 7:30 and costs $95 for four courses.

Del Campo

Sample the flavors of Latin America with Del Campo's New Year's tasting menu. The special dinner at the downtown restaurant costs $110 per person.

Proof DC

Countdown to 2017 with a 5-course chef’s tasting menu at wine-centric Proof on G Street NW. Dinner costs $125 per person or $195 with wine pairings.

Fiola

Celebrate 2017 with award-winning chef Fabio Trabocchi's "Decadence Menu of Celebration" at the sophisticated Fiola restuarant on Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Four courses and dessert cost $175.

Minibar

It's a splurge, but Minibar on E Street NW is one of the top rated restaurants in D.C.-- it's got two Michelin starts. Chef Jose Andres' NYE dinner will set you back between $300 and $550.

CLUBS/PARTIES

If you want to dance 2016 away, check out these parties and clubs, ranked by ticket price:

A Clockwork Brixton

This party won’t break the bank with a $25 admission fee (although there’s no open bar). You can catch deals on food and drink, however, from 8-10 p.m. The party will go down at Brixton on U Street.

Black Cat's New Year's Eve Ball

For $30, you can dance the night away at The Black Cat on 14th Street NW. Performer Peaches O'Dell and her Orchestra will be rocking out as the clock strikes midnight.

Back in the Day 90s New Year’s Eve Party

Feeling nostalgic? Throw it back to the 90s at the Mellow Mushroom in Adams Morgan and enjoy dancing, a champagne toast, appetizers and more. Tickets start at $35.

Destination Cuba at Cuba Libre

Take an exotic trip to Cuba over New Year’s Eve-- well, almost. Cuba Libre is ringing in the new year with a Cuba themed bash. Regular admission is $35. Want to enjoy an open bar? That will cost you $100.

Silent Disco - Embassy Row Hotel

Throw on a pair of wireless headphones and dance to your own beat at this silent disco at the Embassy Row Hotel. Included in your ticket are headphone rentals and a complimentary sparkling wine toast. Additional drinks and food are available for purchase. Ticket prices range from $40 to $50.

Maskquerade Party at A-Town Bar and Grill

If you’re looking for a shindig in Arlington, check out the party at A-Town Bar and Grill. The $42 admission will get you three drinks and party favors at this masked costume celebration.

Midnight in Paris

Enjoy a Parisian evening at the Malmaison DC in Georgetown. The evening includes a DJ, a one-hour open bar and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets start at $50.

Let’s Get Lucky Party at Kelly’s Irish Times

Celebrate St. Patty’s a little early-- Kelly’s Irish Times near Union Station is throwing an Irish themed New Year’s bash. Tickets start at $53 for this open-bar party.

White Tie Wonderland

Join D.C. art group Art Soiree for their New Year’s Eve gala at The Graham Georgetown. Eat, drink and be merry atop the rooftop bar-- don’t worry, it will be heated and covered. Tickets start at $75, but you can snag limited earlybird tickets for $50.

New Year’s Eve Roaring 20s Bash

Be transported back to the 1920s and dance the night away to a live jazz band at Ri Ra Georgetown. Guests are encouraged to come in costume, with prizes for the best period costume. Ticket prices range from $90 to $120.

6th Annual Downtown Countdown

Joonburg.com will be hosting their 6th annual downtown countdown at the Washington Hilton. The event will include an open bar, buffet and performances by Bowling for Soup, EC Twins, the Rockets and more. Tickets start at $99.

International Club of DC

Travel around the world with the International Club’s New Year’s Eve gala. Each ballroom at the Marriott Marquis will represent a different destination. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, an open bar and dining. Tickets start at $105.

Spy Gala

Turn into a secret agent for the 15th annual International SPY Gala on New Year’s Eve. Dress in your best spy-themed ensemble and enjoy a buffet, drinks, balloon drops, dancing and more. Tickets prices range from $109 to $400.

Tony and Joe’s River Bash

Come down to the Georgetown waterfront for a riverside bash. The event includes live music, appetizers and open bars. Tickets are $110, with $10 off for groups of 10 or more.

Prohibition NYE DC

Held at a secret location, this party is a nod to bygone days of flappers, speakeasies and bootleg debauchery. Tickets for this glamorous celebration start at $115.

Big Night DC

Spend your New Year’s Eve at the Gaylord Hotel and Resort for their Big Night DC. Their party this year includes dance floors, bars and a midnight countdown. Ticket prices range from $119 to $340.

Cocktail Countdown at The Mead Center for American Theater

Join Drink the District for a cocktail extravaganza at the Mead Center. Take advantage of the open bar and try a new signature cocktail every hour. Keep your stomach lined with food from the dinner buffet or mix things up with a hand-rolled cigar from the cigar bar.

New Year’s Eve at Watergate Hotel

Dine, drink and party with a live DJ at the Watergate Hotel. The New Year’s Eve countdown will be televised at the event. Tickets are $160.

W Washington Hotel - Roaring New Year

The W in Washington, D.C., invites you back to the 1920s for their New Year’s Eve party. Guests can dine at either POV or Pinea Restaurant, enjoy an open bar and dance the Charleston. Tickets are $299 per person.

Bar 7 DC

Dress in your best upscale attire, gather your crew and enjoy an open bar and hors d’oeuvres at Bar 7. Tickets prices range from $400 to $1500 for groups ranging for four to 15 people.

FAMILY FUN

Bring the kids out to these family-friendly events:

Noon Yards Event at The Yards DC

If the little ones can’t stay up for the real ball drop, count down with them at noon on Saturday at The Yards DC. Admission is free. There will be face painting, crafts, inflatables and a balloon drop.

First Night Alexandria

Bring the whole family for a night of local entertainment, activities for the kidsand fireworks over the Potomac in Alexandria. It’s $30 per adult and free for kids under 12.

Watch Night - Falls Church

Enjoy a night of entertainment in downtown Falls Church with the whole family. There will be food trucks, live performances, obstacle courses, balloon artists and more. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m.

First Night Winchester

Winchester will host their First Night celebration with performances, face painting, crafting, fireworks and more. Buttons are $10 per person and free for kids under 10.

Downtown 31

Celebrate the end of the year in downtown Fredericksburg. This year’s event will include food, activities and a ping-pong ball drop.

First Night Williamsburg

Williamsburg, Virginia, will host their First Night for the 24th year. The event this year includes performances, food vendors, fireworks and more. Adult admission buttons are $20 and kid's wristbands are $10.

New Year’s Eve Spectacular - Baltimore

There’s a lot for families to do jat Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. The New Year's Eve Spectacular will include live music, fireworks and ice skating.

BEST BRUNCH ON NEW YEAR'S DAY

What better way to celebrate the first day of 2017 than to get brunch? Trust us, you’ll need it! Check out these restaurants offering brunch on New Year’s Day:

Dino’s Grotto

Don’t worry about getting up early because Dino’s Grotto opens for brunch at noon and serves bottomless brunch at $29 until 4 p.m.

Lincoln

Enjoy unlimited mimosas and brunch for $49 in your pajamas at Lincoln. The customer with the best pajamas will get a $100 gift card.

Watergate Hotel New Year’s Day Brunch

Try brunch at the Kingbird at the Watergate Hotel for $110 per person and $55 for kids.

Medium Rare - PJ Brunch

You don’t have to change out of your pajamas to go to Medium Rare for brunch on New Year’s Day.

The Front Page

Enjoy bottomless mimosas, champagne and a buffet at The Front Page. Brunch will also be served on New Year’s Eve.

Lavagna

Start off your New Year on a fresh foot with a locally sourced Italian brunch at Lavagna on 8th Street SE.