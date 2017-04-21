Social media pages in Northern Virginia exploded Thursday with conversation about a claim that a local high school refused to hold an "American-themed spirit day" because it was too political.

"Our Founding Fathers are rolling around in their graves. Sad," one Facebook commenter wrote.

But school administrators say they never refused to hold a day celebrating American patriotism; the student council simply chose different spirit days to boost morale.

The uproar at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia, began because of a misunderstanding, Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard said.

"On social media this got totally out of control -- people jumping in with no knowledge of the situation, ascribing motives to the principal and others that simply weren't there," he said.

A senior at the high school, Daniel Eisert, wrote a letter published Thursday in the local newspaper LoudounNow saying members of the student council told him they "recently proposed to have an American-themed spirit day, but the school administration shot it down for being 'too political' and 'might cause bullying,'" he wrote.

"American patriotism should be fostered in our public schools rather than discouraged," he wrote.

The school spokesman said the administration never rejected the suggestion to hold the spirit day.

"It was never turned down. It was never on the table," he said.

In light of the controversy, the student council suggested declaring an impromptu "America Monday" spirit day on Monday, April 24. The principal approved the request.

"It will be a red, white and blue day, and we'll show our patriotism, just like we do on Veterans Day," Byard said.

