Police charged two teens in the death of a man found behind a recreation center in Maryland Monday morning.

A woman discovered the body in the Brooke Road park in Capitol Heights and flagged down an officer, Prince George's County Police said.

Rayshand Lee Cotton, 27, of Landover was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot to death, police said. He was found scantily clad and badly burned, primarily on his lower extremities.

Police arrested 17-year-old Demiko Aiken and a 16-year-old Tuesday night in Cotton's SUV. Detectives believe theft of the SUV resulted in Cotton's death, police said. He and Aiken were acquaintances.

Aiken is charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder.

The 16-year-old admitted helping Aiken dispose of the body and is charged as a juvenile with accessory after the fact, police said.