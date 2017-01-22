Two people were killed after their vehicle crashed while fleeing from a Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the deputy was running radar and spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along Route 606 (Old Ox Road) near Dulles West Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, running a red light and disappearing from the deputy’s sight.

A short time later, police said the deputy discovered the fleeing vehicle had crashed into a tree near Evergreen Mills Road and Stone Springs Boulevard.

Police said the deputy pulled the driver, David G. Brown, 25, of Ashburn, from the car as the vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames. Two passengers inside the car died.

Brown was charged with reckless driving. The identities of those who died have not been released.