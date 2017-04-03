Trump National Golf Club Vandalized, Course Spray-Painted

The word "resist" was spray painted on the course at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia

Police are investigating damage done over the weekend to a course at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Vandals dug holes in the 13th fairway of the club's Championship Course, spray-painted parts of the course and poured a chemical, believed to be bleach, on the grass, said the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found empty containers of bleach at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The word "resist" was spray-painted on the fairway and symbols associated with anarchists appeared to have been spray-painted and dug into the course. Rocks on the fairway were spray-painted red and orange, according to the Sheriff's Office.

There is no financial estimate for the damage available yet.

An investigation is under way.

The vandalism was reported Saturday morning, the day before President Donald Trump arrived at the club to play golf with Sen. Rand Paul.

This isn't the first time Trump National has been vandalized. The course was vandalized last November, shortly after the 2016 presidential election.

The president has visited Trump National twice in the last two weeks. On March 25, The Hill reported Trump held several meetings at the course clubhouse.