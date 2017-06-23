Teens Detained for Selling Water on the National Mall

Three African American teens were detained by the U.S. Park Police for selling water without a license on the National Mall. News4's Shomari Stone reports photos of the incident have drawn criticism toward police.

Three African American teenagers and a man were detained Thursday afternoon for selling water at the National Mall.

Outrage about the incident surfaced online after a witness posted photos to Twitter of three black teens being handcuffed.

D.C. Council Member Charles Allen sent a formal letter to Park Police asking for the agency to explain why the teens were handcuffed.

“I would appreciate your response in reviewing yesterday’s events. I would also appreciate knowing how standards and expectations will be evenly applied in the future,” Allen said in the letter.

According to Sgt. Anna Rose of the U.S. Park Police, shortly after 5 p.m., officers detained a man and three teens, ages 16 and 17, at 12th Street and Jefferson Drive, NW for illegally vending.

The four of them told officers they did not have a vendor’s permit, which is required to sell items on the National Mall, Rose said in a statement to News4.

Police determined the man was not involved with the illegal vending and he was released.

“Officers placed them in handcuffs for the safety of the officers and of the individuals,” Rose said on Friday.



According to Rose, the teens were eventually released to their guardians with a verbal warning from Park Police regarding illegal vending. Their belongings were also returned to them.

"There's obviously a racial disparity in how they are treating these young men and other vendors that we see on the mall," said Tim Krepp, who took photos of the incident.



Read Allen's full letter below.



