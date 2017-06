The death of a swim instructor who was wounded during an armed robbery in southeast Washington has been ruled a homicide.

Police said Zaan Scott, 25, was shot during a robbery in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, on April 9. Scott died on May 17.

The Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the death to be a homicide because the injuries that caused his death were the result of being shot.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

