Swastikas, White Power Posters Left on Door of Va. Church

One of the posters contained an image from a German satire magazine, Der Spiegel, allegedly depicting President Donald Trump as a member of the Ku Klux Klan. News4's Pat Collins reports.

Signs with swastikas and white power references were left on the doors of a small church in Dumfries, Virginia, on Sunday morning.

Those attending services at the Greater Praise Temple Ministries on Main Street discovered two posters taped to the front door of the facility. The congregation is predominantly African-American, and the message on the posters indicated the potential for violence for minorities.

Police are canvassing the area, searching for anyone who may have seen people around the church late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.