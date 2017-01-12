Shot Fired Through Window of Fairfax County Daycare Center

A bullet was fired through the window of a daycare center in Falls Church, Virginia, while several children and adults were inside, police say.

Everyone inside the Bright Horizons daycare center in the 5200 block of Leesburg Pike left the building and no one was injured, police said.

Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. and are at the center investigating where the bullet came from.

The daycare center is near Skyline Towers Apartments at Baileys Crossroads.

