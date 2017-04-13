The U.S. Secret Service has fired two officers over a March fence jumping incident at the White House, a U.S. official told NBC News.

The firings were in response to the March 10 incident in which 26-year-old Jonathan Tuan Tran jumped the White House fence and managed to go undetected on the grounds for more than 15 minutes, according to the Secret Service.

Tran made it up to one of the doors of the White House when he was finally confronted and arrested. He was carrying two cans of Mace, according to court documents.

The two officers were members of the Secret Service's uniformed division.

"The Secret Service review of the March 10 incident is ongoing. The Secret Service continues to take appropriate actions based upon findings of the mission assurance review. We do not comment on personnel actions. However, all Secret Service personnel are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct," a spokeswoman for the Secret Service said in a statement.

One of the fired officers was assigned to a guard house near the Treasury Building, where Tran first scaled the fence. The other was assigned to the East Executive Avenue entrance, NBC News' Pete Williams reports.

President Trump was in the White House at the time.

News of the firings was first reported by CNN.

Tran, of Milpitas, California, was charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon and faces up to 10 years in prison.