WASHINGTON, D.C. - CIRCA 1984: Tackle Joe Jacoby #66 of the Washington Redskins blocks for running back John Riggins #44 against the New York Giants during an NFL football game circa 1984 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.. Jacoby played for the Redskins from 1981-93. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Fifteen former NFL players were named as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017, including a Washington Redskins legend.

Joe Jacoby was an offensive tackle for the Redskins from 1981 to 1993 and part of a group known as the Hogs. The team won three Super Bowls during his time with the team.

This is the second time Jacoby has been a finalist. He’ll find out if he gets the gold jacket during a NFL Honors ceremony in February.

Another player who spent time with the Redskins, Jason Taylor played for the Miami Dolphins for most of his career but signed with Washington for the 2008 season.

The 15 finalists, as listed by nfl.com.

1. Brian Dawkins, safety (Philadelphia Eagles, 1996-2008;Denver Broncos, 2009-2011)

2. Jason Taylor, defensive end (Miami Dolphins, 1997-2007, '09, 2011; Washington Redskins, 2008;New York Jets, 2010)

3. LaDainian Tomlinson, running back (San Diego Chargers, 2001-09;New York Jets, 2010-11)

4. Morten Andersen, kicker (New Orleans Saints, 1982-1994; Atlanta Falcons, 1995-2000; 2006-07; New York Giants, 2001; Kansas City Chiefs, 2002-03; Minnesota Vikings, 2004)

5. Don Coryell, coach (St. Louis Cardinals, 1973-77; San Diego Chargers, 1978-1986)

6. Kurt Warner, quarterback (St. Louis Rams, 1998-2003; New York Giants, 2004; Arizona Cardinals, 2005-09)

7. Terrell Davis, running back (Denver Broncos, 1995-2001)

8. Isaac Bruce, wide receiver (Los Angeles Rams, 1994; St. Louis Rams, 1995-2007; San Francisco 49ers, 2008-09)

9. Terrell Owens, wide receiver (San Francisco 49ers, 1996-2003;Philadelphia Eagles, 2004-05; Dallas Cowboys, 2006-08; Buffalo Bills, 2009;Cincinnati Bengals, 2010)

10. Tony Boselli, offensive tackle(Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001;Houston Texans, 2002)

11. Alan Faneca, guard (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1998-2007; New York Jets, 2008-09; Arizona Cardinals, 2010)

12. Joe Jacoby, offensive tackle (Washington Redskins, 1981-1993)

13. Ty Law, cornerback (New England Patriots, 1995-2004; New York Jets, 2005, '08; Kansas City Chiefs, 2006-07; Denver Broncos, 2009)

14. John Lynch, safety (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1993-2003; Denver Broncos, 2004-07)

15. Kevin Mawae, center (Seattle Seahawks, 1994-97; New York Jets, 1998-2005; Tennessee Titans, 2006-09)