Reagan National Airport to Hold Emergency Drill

    A simulated aircraft accident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will test first responders over the weekend.

    The airport says in a statement that it will hold an emergency preparedness exercise Saturday. The airport says the simulated accident will give first responders a chance to put emergency plans into action and provide hands-on training for airport and airline staff, hospitals, local jurisdictions and other emergency personnel.

    The airport says there will be a brief period of fire and smoke and emergency personnel will respond as they would in an emergency using sirens, firefighting equipment and helicopters.

    The airport says the exercise will be held in a remote area of the airfield. It will not affect flights and should not be visible to most passengers.

    Published at 5:18 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016
    Copyright Associated Press
