Maryland Worker Dies After SUV Crashes Into Garbage Truck

A man working on a garbage truck in Prince George's County, Maryland, was killed Monday after an SUV driver crashed into the truck.

Marcus Colbert, 30, died after he was hit on the job in Laurel, Maryland.

Police say the driver of the SUV struck a parked car along Old Sandy Spring Road and then hit Colbert, who was at the back of the truck loading trash.

Colbert, a Department of Public Works employee, was crushed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor said she heard the impact of the crash.

“[I heard] thumping on the ground saying, ‘No, no,’ and I said, ‘Oh no, one of them got killed,'" she said.

The SUV driver refused treatment and was questioned by police. It was not immediately clear if the driver would be charged with a crime.

“It was a female driver,” Laurel spokeswoman Audrey Barnes said. “She is being questioned by Laurel police at this moment. Right now we don’t know what happened, we don’t know why she swerved into that silver car and then struck the back of our City of Laurel DPW truck.”

The black SUV that hit Colbert remained on the scene with a mangled hood.

Colbert worked for the public works department for more than a decade, and his father worked for the department for 23 years, the City of Laurel said in a statement.

"Working here was a family affair for Marcus," public works director Robert Ferree said in a statement. "Marcus will be remembered for his infectious smile, his willingness to help everyone and his strong work ethic -- helping other crews finish their routes without being asked."

Colbert was awarded a Meritorious Service Award at a city employee awards luncheon last year.

Colbert went the extra mile for the people he served, City Councilmember H. Edward Ricks said. He returned garbage cans to the doors of older residents so they didn't have to walk as far to retrieve them.

"There's been an outpouring from the community of all the people that know him, and [he's] going to be a person that we're sorely going to miss," Ricks said.

A homeowners association is already working to help Colbert's family.

"We want to donate $1,000 to the family, to help them out with expenses, resident Joe Harab said.

The city also is working on a way to honor Colbert.