Hours after Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met with President Donald Trump, nearly a dozen people have been hurt outside the Turkish Ambassador's Residence. News4's Shomari Stone is live on the scene.

Nine people were hurt and two were arrested at a protest outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Northwest D.C. Tuesday, and streets in the area were shut down, authorities said.

A scuffle broke out Tuesday afternoon on the 1600 block of 23rd Street NW, on Sheridan Circle, about a half-mile northwest of Dupont Circle, police said.

Thief Steals Nearly 700 Parking Meters

Nearly 700 parking meters have been stolen from downtown Stockton, California, over the past year. "We don't understand why they're down here because they're not making that much money," Stockton police Officer Joe Silva said. The city said each meter theft costs them $800, including lost revenue and installation fees. (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)

Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, a D.C. fire department representative said. The others were being taken to a hospital in a bus for minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed people shouting and being punched.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the altercation broke out between two groups, but he didn't elaborate on the circumstances. He said two people were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The protest comes the same day Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

101-Year-Old British Vet Breaks Skydiving Record

Bryson William Verdun Hayes broke the Guinness World Record for oldest person to skydive at 101 years and 38 days, after the British D-Day veteran jumped for the second time on Sunday. Hayes jumped with his son, grandson, great-grandson and great-granddaughter when he broke the record. (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.