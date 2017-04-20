Prince's Band 'The Revolution' Coming to DC Area | NBC4 Washington
Prince's Band 'The Revolution' Coming to DC Area

Prince Band Going on Tour

By Samantha Akinduro

    ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
    Prince and the Revolution, seen at the 1985 American Music Awards.

    Members of music icon Prince's 1980s band "The Revolution" are going on tour, and they're stopping in the D.C. area.  

    The ban's U.S. tour kicks off Friday, the one year anniversary of Prince's sudden death.

    After his death, the band posted an impromptu video promising to reunite. Three sold-out shows last September sealed the deal.

    The tour will stop at the Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland on April 27. Tickets are $35. 

    They'll also play in other cities like Chicago, New York and San Francisco before their last stop in Seattle on July 15.

