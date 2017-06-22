Aaron Crouch is set to become an opera star.

An 18-year-old from Prince George's County could very well become the world's next big opera star.

Aaron Crouch was accepted to the renowned Julliard School in New York, but decided to complete his first year at the Curtis Institute of Music, a conservatory in Philadelphia that is said to be the most selective program for vocalists in the world.

Crouch started singing gospel music at just 5 years old and says it quickly became his passion.

"I just wasn't really into pop and R&B, I just wasn't. I just liked gospel and I just sang gospel," he said.

The tone of his life changed when he attended Suitland High School and was accepted to the performing arts program.

"You would get classically trained, but I remember going home and going to my mom, like, angry because that's not what I was expecting," Crouch said. "You know, how a lot of times we're afraid of things we don't understand and I didn't know anything about it like all these languages. I didn't like that there was a lot of work."

But Crouch stuck with it.

He worked hard, studied the words and performed in plays.

Everyone told Crouch he was a star, but he struggled to believe he could succeed because there was one voice that told him he wouldn't.

"I almost didn't apply for Curtis, or Julliard because [this person] told me not to," he said.

His parents and teacher reminded him to believe and in 2016, he was accepted to Julliard and the Curtis Institute of Music.

Crouch has gone on to win countless awards and competitions.

"Honestly, he could be one of the finest singers of our generation," his vocal coach Dr. Michael Mentzel said.

Crouch didn't allow the voice that said he couldn't overpower the voice that proved he could.