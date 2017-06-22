Police Use DNA to Create Image of Serial Rapist

Police in Maryland hope a composite image created from DNA will help them find a man they believe raped five women. Chris Gordon reports.

Montgomery County Police believe the same man raped five women after breaking in to their homes from June 2010 to September 2012.

One of the victims was raped in her Germantown condo in 2010 and again in 2011 when she was 68 years old, Montgomery County Police said. In January 2011, he climbed through a window and pretended he had a gun.

“There was a time when nobody knew what DNA was or didn't know how to use it to catch criminals,” that woman said. “And as science progresses, all the more to it, because I think this individual isn't going to stop. He's going to keep doing it and feel good about himself as long as he isn't caught.”

DNA from three crime scenes matched, police said.

Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Virginia, used DNA to create an image of what the man may look like. Parabon's website has comparisons showing how much its composites looks like actual caught criminals.

"Now that we have this DNA composite, ... we are fairly certain that this is what the suspect looked like," Montgomery County Police Officer Rick Goodale said.