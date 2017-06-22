Pod Hotel Opens in DC's Chinatown

A new micro hotel is promising the experience of being in the heart of Washington, D.C. at a fraction of the typical price. The catch? A much smaller space to stay.

Pod DC celebrated its grand opening Thursday night in Chinatown.

The hotel's "no fuss" rooms are about 150 square feet. Each room has a private bathroom and free Wi-Fi.

A maximum of two guests can stay in each room, so families are encouraged to book more than one.

Some of the hotel's amenities include 50-inch flat screen TVs, a fitness studio and charging stations.

News4 was able to find some rooms for about $100 a night.



