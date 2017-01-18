Mike Pence's Motorcade Strikes, Injures DC Police Reserve Officer, Secret Service Says | NBC4 Washington
NBC_OTS_DC

Mike Pence's Motorcade Strikes, Injures DC Police Reserve Officer, Secret Service Says

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    File photo of Vice President-elect Mike Pence (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    The motorcade for Vice President-elect Mike Pence struck and injured a D.C. police reserve officer Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

    The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. and the officer was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, the Secret Service said. The officer has been released from the hospital.

    Secret Service said the motorcade was making its way through Northwest D.C.

    It's not clear at this time if the reserve officer was working at an intersection at the time of the crash.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more information.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices