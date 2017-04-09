Peeps Eating Champ Breaks World Record, Eats 255 Peeps

In the Easter Candy Bracket Challenge for the favorite Easter candy, Peeps lost to Cadbury Mini Eggs in the Elite Eight round.

A reigning champion broke his own world record by eating more than 250 Peeps in five minutes.

Matt Stonie ate 255 of the marshmallow and sugar treats during the second annual World Peeps Eating Championship at the National Harbor on Saturday. Last year, he consumed 200 Peeps.

Thirteen competitive eaters vied for the title this year. Contestants had five minutes to eat as many Peeps as possible.

In the Easter Candy Bracket Challenge for the favorite Easter candy, Peeps lost to Cadbury Mini Eggs in the Elite Eight round.