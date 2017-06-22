A Capitol Police officer shot in the ankle when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice threw the first pitch at the Congressional Women's Softball Game. News4s Shomari Stone reports.

Officer Shot in by Alexandria Gunman Throws First Pitch

A Capitol Police officer who was shot while providing protection at a congressional baseball practice last week is out of the hospital.

Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle when gunman James Hodgkinson opened fire on lawmakers during the practice in Alexandria, Virginia. The shooting injured three others including, Rep. Steve Scalise, a Republican from Lousiana, lobbyist Matt Mika and Zack Barth, an aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas).

Griner threw the first pitch at the Congressional Women's Softball Game in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

Griner, who was in a wheelchair with her left leg elevated, appeared to be in good spirits and smiled while throwing the ball.

Congresswomen of both parties played against women journalists in the annual game that raises money for breast cancer research. The "Bad News Babes" won 2-1.