Nurse Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery at Hospital in Northern Virginia

    Prince William County Police Dept.

    A nurse is accused of sexually battering a patient at a Prince William County hospital, police say.

    Frederick Yeboah, 60, of Woodbridge, Virginia, is charged with object sexual penetration and sexual battery. Police said he inappropriately touched an adult female patient more than once at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24.

    Prince William County Police say they were notified Friday about the alleged crimes.

    Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there are no additional victims, police said.

    Yeboah was arrested Monday without incident at a police station, they said. He is being held without bond and is due to appear in court Oct. 17. 

