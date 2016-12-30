Nearly 200 DC Bars to Stay Open Late for New Year's

New Year's celebrations will continue way into the wee hours at many bars in the District.

Nearly 200 D.C. bars have approval from the city to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. early Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning.

Bars and restaurants on the list include Bar Pilar, Open City, Rock & Roll Hotel and Town.

Go here to see the full list of bars allowed to stay open extra late.

News4 reported earlier Friday that the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration granted 44 D.C. bars permission to stay open late during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration week.

The Trump International Hotel did not apply and is set to serve alcohol until the usual 2 a.m., a spokeswoman said.