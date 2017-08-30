Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica, are pitching in to help D.C. animal shelters make room for animals affected by Harvey.

Max and Erica are covering adoption fees at both Human Rescue Alliance adoption centers in D.C. Thursday through Sunday, a spokesman for HRA said. The fee waiver only covers animals currently at the shelters, the spokesman said.

The HRA is among many organizations across the country that are volunteering to accept animals from Texas who became separated from their owners or were homeless strays before the storm.

"We're appealing to animal lovers throughout the region who may be considering adopting a new pet to visit our adoption centers today. Dogs and cats adopted this week will clear room for arriving animals from Texas as the impact of the storm continues," HRA said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Visit the Human Rescue Alliance site to learn more about how to adopt.




