The Metrorail system will stay open late Thursday as the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The game begins at 8 p.m. at the Verizon Center.
Metro says the system will close at 1 a.m. to accommodate fans leaving the playoff game. Fans must use the following entrances to enter the system after midnight:
- Gallery Place - 7th and F Street entrance only
- Judiciary Square - F Street entrance only
- Metro Center - 11th and G Street entrance only
Entrances at other Metro stations will close at midnight, but all exits will be open during the additional hour of service.
Published at 7:17 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 8:39 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016