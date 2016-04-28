Metro to Stay Open Late for Washington Capitals Game | NBC4 Washington
Metro to Stay Open Late for Washington Capitals Game

    The Metrorail system will stay open late Thursday as the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

    The game begins at 8 p.m. at the Verizon Center.

    Metro says the system will close at 1 a.m. to accommodate fans leaving the playoff game. Fans must use the following entrances to enter the system after midnight:

    • Gallery Place - 7th and F Street entrance only
    • Judiciary Square - F Street entrance only
    • Metro Center - 11th and G Street entrance only

    Entrances at other Metro stations will close at midnight, but all exits will be open during the additional hour of service.

    Published at 7:17 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 8:39 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016
