Medical Marijuana Licensing Starts Monday in Maryland

Many patients and caregivers in Maryland can now sign up for medical marijuana licenses.

Monday marks the first day that people in the state can apply for licenses through the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC). Registration is open starting at 9 a.m. to people whose last names start with the letters A through L.

No final licenses have been issued yet. Patients need a doctor's approval to use medical marijuana before they can apply. Qualifying medical conditions include severe pain, seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the MMCC website.

Registration will be open to people whose last names start with the letters M through Z at 9 a.m. April 17. Then, registration will be open to all starting April 24.

Maryland's medical marijuana program has suffered setbacks and delays since the state's first law was approved in 2013.

For more information, see the MMCC website.