The White House website states the homicide rate in Washington, D.C., has increased by 50 percent, but that figure is no longer accurate.

Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed this issue when then-candidate Donald Trump said it back in July. It doesn't seem to have made a difference.

Like any large city, D.C. is always dealing with concerns about crime. The district has seven homicides so far in 2017.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, violent crimes dropped 10 percent in 2016 and the homicide rate fell 17 percent.

However, on the Standing Up for Our Law Enforcement Community page of whitehouse.gov, it states, "In our nation’s capital, killings have risen by 50 percent,” which was accurate in 2015, but there is no mention of the timeframe on the website in connection with this statistic.

“These things are easily checked, easily verifiable and that speaks to another deep issue,” said Dr. Greg Carr, a professor at Howard University. “You are the federal government. People are supposed to be able to rely on your data.”

Carr said the doubling down on inaccurate information from the Trump administration is alarming.

“These assertions of data may then shake the confidence in not just the domestic population of the United States but international population as well,” Carr said.

Bowser’s office released a statement, which said, in part, "For the White House to list alternative facts about the district’s homicide rate is a disservice to our police officers, and the honorable thing to do would be to remove those lies from their website."

The city said it's unfair to the men and women who work hard every day to ensure the safety of DC residents.