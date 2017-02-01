Maryland State Police have grounded some or all of its fleet of helicopters, multiple sources say.

The news comes just weeks after unscheduled maintenance issues forced a similar grounding of the choppers.

In 2014, Maryland State Police completed the shift to the new AW139 helicopters. The move was in part prompted by the fatal crash of a state trooper chopper in 2008.

Sources said the current issue has to do with the helicopter's tail rotors.

The AW139 helicopters have had a history of tail rotor problems. After a fatal crash in Brazil in 2011, emergency airworthiness directives were issued, alerting users to the possibility of tail rotor problems.

News4 is awaiting responses from the manufacturer and from Maryland State Police.

The 10 AW139s purchased by Maryland State Police were manufactured in Philadelphia.