Bus Full of Students Catches Fire Near Md. Middle School

A packed school bus in St. Mary's County, Maryland, caught fire Tuesday morning.

Bus #639 was taking students to Leonardtown High School when smoke began pouring from the engine. The driver immediately pulled over and evacuated the bus in the area of Point Lookout and Fairgrounds roads, near Leonardtown Middle School.

The school bus caught fire shortly after the students were removed. Police responded to the scene about 7:43 a.m.

No one was hurt, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The area near the middle school is temporarily closed.

School administrators are notifying parents of the incident. Police and the school system's Department of Transportation are investigating the cause of the fire.

Any parent with questions is asked to contact their child’s school directly.