Maryland Man Dies After Fight with Fraternity Brother

A college student from Rockville, Maryland, was found dead after a fight with a fraternity brother on a Pennsylvania campus, according to police.

Caleb Zwieg, 20, from Rockville, died Saturday morning at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. Police said Zwieg was “choked out” during a fight Friday night with Brady DiStefano. 19, according to a report by WPXI in Pittsburgh.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police DiStefano was spotted on top of Zwieg, choking him. The witness said he broke the two up and tried to save Zwieg.

An autopsy and toxicology results are pending, and Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has not ruled a cause of death, reported WPXI.

DiStefano is being held on charges of aggravated assault, but the district attorney said more charges could be filed after the coroner’s report is complete.

Zwieg and DeStefano were members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.