March for Science Headed to National Mall on Saturday

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in the March for Science on the National Mall on Saturday.

Scientists and activists will demonstrate in the D.C. march -- and satellite marches worldwide -- to express the need for "robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity," the group's website says.

"We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest," the site says.

The event is set to begin with teach-ins at 9 a.m. north of the Washington Monument, on Constitution Avenue NW between 15th and 17th streets. A rally is set to start at 10 a.m., and then the march will begin at 2 p.m.

The co-hosts are Derek Muller, the creator of the science YouTube channel Veritasium, and the musician Questlove. Partners include the Union of Concerned Scientists, the National Center for Science Education and the American Geophysical Union.

On the Facebook page for the event, 25,000 people said they plan to go.

Road Closures

Drivers should expect road closures near the National Mall.

D.C. police and the D.C. Department of Transportation said these streets will be closed from about 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Constitution Avenue, NW, from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

17th Street, NW, between Independence and New York Ave, NW

15th Street, NW, between Independence and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Madison Drive, NW, from14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive, NW, from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Raul Wallenberg Place, NW, from Maine Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW

Drivers should expect rolling street closures from 2 to 3 p.m. on Constitution Avenue NW from 18th Street NW to 3rd Street NW.

Officials warned drivers to be mindful of heavy pedestrian traffic. Road closures may change depending on conditions.