An accomplished local rapper died after three masked men shot into his Capitol Heights, Maryland, home last week.

Khalil Wiggins, who performed as Big Lyl, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the home in the 3900 block of Byers Street about 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Prince George's County police said.

Wiggins, 44, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not know a motive for the shooting.

"There were three masked suspects that were involved in this incident, so we're asking for the public's help," Prince George's County Police Cpl. Lamar Robinson said. "If they have any information, you can remain anonymous."

Wiggins, who was Muslim, prayed after her was shot, witnesses told his brother, Jeyone Muhammad.

Wiggins' rap group, Section 8 Mob, signed to a major label record deal in the late 1990s and appeared in the 2003 movie "Guilty by Association," starring Morgan Freeman.

"This was in the '90s, so I was away at school in Michigan and I remember one day sitting in my dorm watching BET and their video came on," friend Gerald McNeal said.

Wiggins also worked with children, teaching them music, production and writing.

He was laid to rest Sunday.

"His spirit was so uplifiting that he would make you feel like you could conquer the world," his brother said. "So this is a terrible situation. This is senseless, and my family is really feeling the brunt of it."

Anyone with information for homicide detectives is asked to call 301-772-4925. Tips may be made anonymously by calling 866-411-TIPS, sending a text message to CRIMES that begins with PDPD or visiting www.pgcrimesolvers.com. A reward of as much as $25,000 is offered.

A Big Lyl tribute is planned for 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Takoma Station at 6914 Fourth St. NW Washington, D.C., where Wiggins hosted open mic nights.