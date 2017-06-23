Police in Alexandria, Virginia, spoke on Monday about how officers and medics saved lives when a gunman opened fire last week at a GOP baseball practice. News4's Meagan Fitzgerald reports.

A lobbyist who was shot and wounded at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, last week has been released from the hospital, his family says.

Lobbyist Matt Mika was moved out of intensive care, George Washington University Hospital said in an update Friday morning. He was upgraded to good condition.

Mika's family released a statement Friday evening saying he was discharged from the hospital.

“We are truly grateful for the compassionate, world-class care provided by the doctors, nurses and team at George Washington, and we will never forget and continue to be grateful for the heroism shown by the U.S. Capitol Police. We truly appreciate the prayers, words of encouragement and support from Matt’s friends, family and people across the nation and the world," the family's statement said.

Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth paid Mika a visit on Thursday. A photo shows Mika smiling and holding up a Werth jersey, with Werth at his hospital bed.

Mika is a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and had previously served as an aide to U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Michigan.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is now listed in fair condition and continues to make good progress.

