Gunman Sought After Shooting in Fairfax County

A shooting victim's condition has been upgraded from life-threatening to non-life-threatening, according to Fairfax County Police.

The victim was shot in the upper body in the 7500 block of Marc Drive in the Falls Church area, police said.

The shooter, described as a white man dressed in all black, ran toward Falls Church High School, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police have not said whether the victim was a man or a woman.

Fairfax County Police are also investigating the suspicious death of a woman Friday morning and the murder of a man Thursday night. Detectives do not believe Friday evening's shooting.