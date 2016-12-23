Man, 22, Found Dead Inside Springfield Area Home

Fairfax County police are investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old man in the Springfield area.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Court Thursday night after Henok G. Yohannes was found dead inside his home.

Police say Yohannes suffered trauma to his upper body. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to his death. Right now, his death has been deemed suspicious.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 703-691-2131.