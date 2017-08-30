Woman Tells Why She Threw Cup of Urine on DC Bus Driver

A woman who threw a cup of her own urine at a D.C. bus driver on Saturday turned herself in to police on Wednesday and told News4 the driver had been rude to her.

"I was provoked. I hate Metro," she told News4's Adam Tuss in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

"I’ve been catching Metro for 35 years. They've never done s--- for me," the lifelong D.C. resident said. News4 is withholding her name until she is formally charged. The charge is expected to be simple assault.

Surveillance video from the bus captured the woman urinating into a purple to-go cup and then throwing the contents of the cup onto the driver.

Woman Throws Cup of Urine on DC Bus Driver: Police

"To say bizarre is really an understatement. It's a vulgar assault," Metro Transit Police Chief Ron Pavlik said Tuesday.



The woman said she was running late for an appointment Saturday evening when she got on the X2 bus. She said she needed to relieve herself.

"I had to go to the bathroom real, real bad," she said. "I just peed in a cup."

The woman said she intended to throw the cup of urine away. Then, as she was about to get off the bus at Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue about 6:15 p.m., the bus driver spoke to her.

"She said 'have a nice day' all sarcastically," the urine-throwing woman said. "She could have been more courteous."

The driver was taken to a hospital and "decontaminated," police said.



Police told News4 on Tuesday that there was no apparent motive for the assault.

Tuss asked the woman if the bus driver had done anything specific to provoke the assault.

"No, no, no," the woman said. But she added later, "She was waving me off and flicking me off."

She also said the driver gave her a rude look.

"I did feel bad," the woman said. She said she wants to apologize to the driver.