Trump's Inauguration Events Begin: See Schedule Here

News4's Mark Segraves talked to supporters of President-elect Donald Trump who gathered at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial Thursday for the "Voices of the People" pre-inaugural concert. (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

'Voices of the People' Concert Draws Trump Supporters to National Mall

Inauguration isn't until Friday, but three days of events kicked off Thursday, with concerts around the National Mall and a wreath-laying at Arlington Cemetery.

Here's what to know about the events:

Thursday, Jan. 19



'Voices of the People,' JFK Hockey Fields south of the Reflecting Pool

-- 1:30 p.m.

Voices of the People was set to feature groups such as the D.C. Fire Department Pipes and Drums, the King's Academy Honor Choir, the Republican Hindu Coalition and the Montgomery Area High School Marching Band, among others.

Wreath-Laying Ceremony, Arlington National Cemetery

-- 3:30 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participated in a private ceremony at the military cemetery.

'Make America Great Again!' Welcome Celebration, Lincoln Memorial

-- 4 p.m.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) called this the "official kickoff to the inaugural events." Trump will give his first major speech here, PIC spokesman Alex Stroman said in an interview with News4.

Country music star Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight and rock band 3 Doors Down are among the participants. Military bands will also participate, and a fireworks show will follow. See the full list of participants online here.

The event begins at 4 p.m., with Trump scheduled to speak at 5:50 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be required for special viewing areas but not for general public viewing areas.

Friday, Jan. 20

In line with tradition, before Trump is sworn in, he will stay at Blair House, known as the president's guest house. On the morning of Inauguration Day, he will have coffee with President Barack Obama and attend a service at St. John's Church.

Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony, the U.S. Capitol

Trump will be sworn in as president on the west side of the Capitol building.

Security screening gates will open at 6 a.m., music will begin about 9:30 a.m. and opening remarks will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The 16-year-old soprano Jackie Evancho, who was a contestant on the reality show "America's Got Talent," will sing the national anthem.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, which is renowned for its soaring renditions of religious and patriotic music, and the Radio City Rockettes also are set to perform.

Six prominent clergy members will give readings at the ceremony, The Washington Post reported: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Rev. Franklin Graham, Rabbi Marvin Hier, Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White.

Tickets will be required for special viewing areas located east of Fourth Street NW but not for general public viewing areas west of Fourth Street NW.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has issued nearly 250,000 color-coded tickets to the ceremony. Tickets were released to members of Congress -- who are considered the hosts of the event -- earlier this month. Every person headed to a ticketed area needs a ticket, including children.

Inaugural Parade, Pennsylvania Avenue

Forty organizations, including several military and veterans groups, will march in the inaugural parade.

Seven high school marching bands are set to perform. It was a longstanding tradition for a D.C. high school marching band to play in the parade, but not one school applied to participate this time.

The parade will move from the Capitol to the White House. It is expected to be shorter this year, at about an hour and a half.

"That's probably a testament to this president's willingness and eagerness to get to work for the American people," Stroman said.

Tickets will be required for special viewing areas but will not be required for general public viewing areas.

Official Inaugural Balls

Trump is expected to attend three official inaugural balls.

Tickets will be required.

Saturday, Jan. 21

National Prayer Service, Washington National Cathedral

An interfaith prayer service will be held the day after Trump becomes president.

For updates, stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com, and download the NBC Washington app.