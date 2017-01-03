Inaugural Committee Shares New Details on Trump's Welcome

Donald Trump will give his first speech from Washington as the president-elect on the night before his inauguration. News4's Mark Segraves confirmed other details about the inaugural parade, and the protests expected to come with it. (Published 15 minutes ago)

The day before Donald Trump becomes the next U.S. president, he will speak at a concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

Seventeen days before Trump takes office, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) shared new details on inauguration week with News4.

Trump will give his first major speech of the week at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration," spokesman Alex Stroman said.

Trump will honor some inaugural traditions, such as staying at Blair House, having coffee with the sitting president and attending a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day morning.

Other aspects of the festivities will be different.

"You're going to see a shorter parade this year, probably about an hour and a half or so," Stroman said. "That's probably a testament to this president's willingness and eagerness to get to work for the American people."

Obama attended nine inaugural balls the night of his first inauguration; Trump is set to attend only three.

Organizers say all inaugural events will be open to the public in some manner.

"That's probably one of the greatest things about the inauguration -- the ceremony, the parade and the concert all have aspects that are open to the public. Because, again, this is about the celebration of the American people," Stroman said.

Plans are still underway for the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration." Stroman said it will be a two-part event.

"We'll have a pre-concert that will feature American voices, or the voices of the American people, then we'll have a welcome celebration where the president-elect and vice president-elect will speak," he said.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to head to D.C. to celebrate Trump's inauguration. Thousands more are expected to protest.

The National Park Service said in an update Tuesday that 25 groups have requested permits to protest on federal land. All but one of those permits -- to the Act Now to Stop War & End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition -- has not been issued yet because the inaugural committee has not said which locations they do not need to use, a Park Service representative said.

Stroman said the inaugural committee supports peaceful protest.

"People have the right to protest, thankfully, in our country. As long as it's done peacefully and done to follow all laws and regulations, we welcome it," he said.

The Park Service representative said the agency will find space to accommodate all protest groups.

Like protesters, street vendors also are waiting on the inaugural committee to release space for them to use.