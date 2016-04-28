Historic Maryland Lighthouse Vandalized

What to Know The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse was targeted between April 15 and April 16, police said.

Lighthouse caretakers discovered the damage, which included destroyed pickets and shattered windows.

Authorities are investigating a break-in and vandalism at a historic lighthouse off the coast of Annapolis, Maryland.

The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse was targeted between April 15 and April 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Officers responded April 17 after lighthouse caretakers discovered the damage, which included destroyed pickets, shattered windows and fire extinguishers that had been set off, The Capital reported.

The iconic Maryland landmark, which was built in 1825, sits in the Chesapeake Bay off South River.

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides said he was appalled to hear about the damage to the lighthouse. The city has offered to help police with the case.

Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says officials hope witnesses come forward since the vandals had to reach the lighthouse by boat.

The suspects could face fines and jail time.

Copyright Associated Press