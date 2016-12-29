Gucci Employees Pepper-Sprayed at CityCenterDC Store

Three people at the CityCenterDC Gucci store have been taken to a hospital after they were sprayed with pepper spray, fire officials say.

Fire trucks and police cruisers have surrounded the Gucci store at an upscale shopping center in Northwest D.C. after someone sprayed pepper spray inside, injuring three people, police and fire officials say.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, someone came into the CityCenterDC store and sprayed the employees, police said.

It's not known exactly how many suspects were involved and police do not yet know if any store items were stolen during the assault.

D.C. fire officials said three people were taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

A hazmat crew found no hazard inside the store and are ventilating the store, fire officials said.

