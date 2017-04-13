The Greenbelt Station on Metro's Green Line will be closed for a month when the next phase of SafeTrack begins this weekend.

Two stations will be closed during Surge 14, but the Greenbelt station will be closed the longest. The station, located at the end of the Green Line, will be closed from April 15 until May 14, Metro said last month.

Metro's Safetrack Surge 14 to Shutdown Some Green Line Stations

Metro's Safetrack Surge 14 affects stations on the northern end of the Green Line. News4's Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss reports. (Published Thursday, March 30, 2017)

From April 15 until April 29, buses will replace trains between Greenbelt and Prince George's Plaza. Both the Greenbelt and College Park stations will be closed.

Metro says free shuttle buses will transport customers between the three stations.

The Greenbelt station will remain closed for phase two, which runs from April 30 until May 14, Metro say.

During that phase, the work zone will be shortened to just Greenbelt and College Park.

During Surge 14, Green Line trains along other parts of the line will run close to regular service.