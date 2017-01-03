Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush to Attend Donald Trump's Inauguration | NBC4 Washington
NBC_OTS_DC
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President-elect Donald Trump's transition effort

Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush to Attend Donald Trump's Inauguration

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images, File
    Former President and first lady Bill and Hillary Clinton are set to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017, aides told NBC News Tuesday, Jan. 3.

    Donald Trump's inauguration as the nation's 45th president will be witnessed by Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as George W. Bush. 

    Clinton aides confirmed to NBC News Tuesday that the Clintons will be in attendance. Hillary Clinton lost the Electoral College vote to Trump after a bruising, bitter campaign. 

    Bush's press office announced Tuesday that the 43rd American president and his wife, Laura, will be at the Jan. 20 ceremony. 

    "They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power - a hallmark of American democracy - and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence," a Bush statement said.

    White House Photographer Shares Favorite Obama Photos

    [NATL] White House Photographer Shares Favorite Obama Photos From 2016
    Pete Souza

    The Bushes did not endorse or vote for Trump for president, leaving that field blank on their ballots while voting Republican the rest of the way down.

    The Presidential Inaugural Committee's announced Friday the 40 organizations, including several military and veterans groups, that will march in Trump's inaugural parade.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices