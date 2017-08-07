The driver's seat looks empty on first glance. Then, you see a man inside wearing a driver's seat costume. News4's Adam Tuss has this raw video. (Published 2 hours ago)

UPDATE: A researcher with Virginia Tech who was dressed in a car seat costume was driving the car as part of a study, to get real-world reactions to apparently driverless cars, a university spokeswoman said.

A van that appeared to have no driver made headlines when it was spotted in Arlington, Virginia, last week. But when News4's Adam Tuss saw the van and looked inside, he saw that it did have a driver: a man dressed in a costume made to look like just a car seat.

From the road, the unmarked gray van eerily looks like it's moving without a driver. The entire front seat looks empty. But when Tuss looked inside, he saw a man wearing a beige and black costume that covered his entire torso.

His arms poked out of the bottom of the costume to steer. His face was completely covered, like that of a sports mascot who can see out, but no one can see in.

"I looked out and I said, 'Oh my God, there's a guy in a seat costume," Tuss said. "How's that possible? Your brain can't get around it for a second."





Tuss went to the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington on Monday to talk with ARLnow.com founder Scott Brodbeck about the vehicle he saw in Clarendon and Courthouse on Thursday night.

As Tuss left the ARLnow.com offices, he saw the 2017 Ford Transit Connect himself. He and a News4 photographer followed the vehicle in Clarendon and Ballston for about 20 minutes. At first, the driver's seat looked empty.

Then, Tuss went to knock on the window. When he looked into the seat, he saw a man's hands and legs.

"Brother, who are you? What are you doing? I'm with the news, dude," Tuss said. "Dude, can you pull over and we can talk for a second?"

But the driver didn't say a word.





It's not immediately clear who's behind the project or prank.

The Virginia Department of Transportation was not aware of the vehicle, a representative said. The Arlington Police Department is "shocked" by news of the van, one representative said.

Several "invisible driver" prank videos can be found on YouTube. The drivers are entirely hidden by costumes that look just like car seats.