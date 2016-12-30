The case went unsolved for nearly two decades -- but on Sept. 8, police said, a DNA hit linked Richard Cedric Taylor to the crime, Prince George's County Police.

Prince George's County Police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted for the 1999 rape of a teenage girl after a DNA hit linked the suspect to the crime more than 17 years later.

Police identified the suspect as Richard Cedric Taylor, 44.

On June 6, 1999, a 15-year-old girl was socializing with friends, as well as Taylor, whom she didn't know, police said. Taylor offered to give the girl a ride home, but instead he stopped at an empty apartment on Cindy Lane in Capitol Heights, where he assaulted and raped the girl in the apartment, police said.

The case went unsolved for nearly two decades -- but on Sept. 8, police said, a DNA hit linked Taylor to the crime.

Detectives got a warrant for his arrest, but haven't been able to find him.

Taylor's last known address was the 3900 block of 28th Avenue in Temple Hills, Maryland. Detectives believe he uses several aliases, including Damion Taylor, Demetrius Taylor and Michael Scott.

Taylor is wanted on charges of second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-772-4908. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), text "PGPD" plus the information to CRIMES (274537), or submit a tip online here.